Aberystwyth publisher Honno has championed fiction written by Welsh women for nearly 40 years.
This year will mark the first collection from Honno’s new commissioning editor, Rebecca Parfitt, in collaboration with editor Mari Ellis Dunning.
Lipstick Eyebrows is an anthology showcasing the latest talent from a diverse collection of rising literary stars.
These nine stories, chosen for their contemporary edge come from new authors we are excited about.
From this all-female cast, Lipstick Eyebrows covers themes of arrival, change, reconciliation, departures, estrangement, death, survival and the intricacies of women’s lives.
A perfect book for the train, for contemporary fiction lovers and the ideal gift this Christmas, Lipstick Eyebrows is the gateway book to exploring contemporary Welsh women’s fiction.
Stories include: Kate Waddon, Wild Romances; Carolyn Thomas, The King of the Fairies; Gosia Buzzanca, Summer’s End; Silvia Rose, By the Water’s Edge; Naomi Paulus, Lipstick Eyebrows; Julie Primon, Something About Weddings; Tracey Rhys, Pearls Before Swine; Chinyere Chukwudi-Okeh, To Buy An Expensive Dream; Ellen Davies, Scab