Pupils compete against each other for TV show
PUPILS from high schools in Ceredigion and Gwynedd competed against teams from across Wales this week when they take part in a spooky challenge on S4C.
A team of four youngsters from Ysgol Glan y Môr in Pwllheli and Ysgol Bro Teifi in Llandyul took take part in S4C’s challenging adventure series, Gwrach y Rhibyn.
Halloween arrives early with the return of the series, whose title translates to The Witch of Rhibyn.
In this episode it’s Dydd y Dychryn (The Day of Horror) and the Witch has gone out hunting.
Four teams, including one from Ysgol Glan y Môr and one from Ysgol Bro Teifi, must reach safety before sunset - but not everyone will...
The eight-part series returned to S4C yesterday, Thursday, 27 October at 5.35pm and online on S4C Clic.
Ysgol Glan y Môr, represented by pupils Osian, Lois, Beca and Math; and Ysgol Bro Teifi, represented by pupils Gwydion, Llŷr, Ethan and Seth, will compete again pupils from Maes Garmon in Flintshire and Gwent Is Coed in Newport in a race against time to avoid the Witch.
Actress Mali Tudno Jones is the narrator of the series.
She said: “The teams are so brave!
“They have to solve every challenge to find safety and they face extreme challenges such as abseiling waterfalls, white water rafting, climbing, and sea kayaking, all whilst the clock is ticking.
“And there’s more at stake this time, as each team will lose members along the way.
“No one is safe.”
Find out how the teams from Ceredigion and Gwynedd fare against this witch in this spooky show. Gwrach y Rhibyn is onS4C and S4C Clic.
