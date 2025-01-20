Pupils from Aberystwyth and Lampeter are taking part in S4C’s football game show for kids.
Tekkers sees some of Wales’ young footballers tackle a range of footballing games and obstacles to showcase their best skills and tricks – or Tekkers.
Tekkers kicked off on S4C and online on 6 December at 5.20pm, but is also available to watch on catch-up.
And for those not wanting to wait each week to watch every programme, a box set featuring all 12 new episodes is also be available on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.
Presenters Heledd Anna, Lloyd Lewis and Huw Owen officiate as two teams representing their primary schools compete in games against the clock to try and win the Tekkers Trophy.
One of the episodes features a Mid Wales derby as pupils from Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth compete against Newtown’s Ysgol Dafydd Llwyd. This aired on television on Friday, 3 January but is available to watch online too.
Also making an appearance on the show are youngsters from Ysgol Bro Pedr in Lampeter.
Each week, players will be challenged in games that require good dribbling and accuracy skills, as well as tackling new games for the goalkeepers and strikers. In one game, the supporters’ footballing knowledge will be put to the test, before the teams face the Red Wall in the final round for one last chance at winning or losing points.
Heledd, Lloyd and Huw will also feel the pressure as team captains. With an ongoing competition between the three running through the series, which captain will be victorious after twelve episodes? Lloyd was the winner during the first series and he’ll be hoping to retain his crown. One thing’s guaranteed, none of the three want to lose!
Watch Tekkers every Friday, 5.20pm, S4C, or s4c.cymru/stwnsh, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.