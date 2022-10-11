There follows Henriëtte Bosmans’ colourful, haunting String Quartet, written in 1927, but not published till 1954. Bosmans had to cope with worse difficulties than the ‘concrete ceiling’ experienced by all female composers in the past. When the Nazis invaded Holland, her Jewish mother faced deportation, and Bosmans herself had to keep a very low profile. This gave her time to compose more, but her music only began to be published after the war.