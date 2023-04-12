Live music returns to Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli on Saturday, 29 April, with Pedair + Lleucu Gwawr.
Pedair draws on the talents of four of Wales’ most prominent folk artists: Gwenan Gibbard, Gwyneth Glyn, Meinir Gwilym and Siân James.
Groundbreaking international artists, they thrive on collaboration and the thrill of live performance.
With harps, guitars, piano and percussion, their music has captured the hearts of audiences with their sweeping harmonies, fresh interpretations of the Welsh folk tradition, and intimacy of songwriting.
Their first recordings gained instant popularity, and with their much-anticipated debut album released by Sain in 2022, Pedair’s creative synergy is only beginning to reach its full potential.