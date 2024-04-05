The acclaimed solo play Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope is coming to Aberystwyth.
Mark Farrelly (Howerd's End, Jarman) brings his play to Aberystwyth Arts Centre for an up-close encounter with the original Englishman in New York.
From a conventional upbringing to global notoriety via The Naked Civil Servant, Quentin Crisp was one of the most memorable figures of the twentieth century. Openly gay as early as the 1930s, Quentin spent decades being beaten up on London’s streets for refusing to be anything less than himself. His courage, and the philosophy that evolved from those experiences, still inspire today.
Naked Hope depicts Quentin at two phases of his extraordinary life: alone in his Chelsea flat in the 1960s, certain that life has passed him by, and thirty years later, performing An Evening with Quentin Crisp in New York.
Written and performed by Mark and directed by Linda Marlowe, the play is on Wednesday, 17 April at 19:30pm.
The running time is 75 minutes with no interval.