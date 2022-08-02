Raise a glass as art trail returns
Ceredigion Art Trail returns after a two-year break and one person is celebrating more than usual...
Moira Williams in her home studio where she works with glass and a kiln to create vibrant pieces
FIRST PERSON - As Ceredigion Art Trail returns to the county after an extended break, artist Moira Williams is celebrating more than usual.
Moira, of Moriath Glass, has been creating her vibrant kiln-formed glass panels and jewellery for 30 years this year.
Based in Cwmpengraig near Newcastle Emlyn, Moira set up her business in 1992 shortly after graduating from Aberystwyth University with a degree in English literature.
Three decades later she is still loving glass, with a home studio nestled among a billowing wildlife-filled garden, just a few steps from her front door.
“My work has changed dramatically over the years – some people may remember the hand-painted goblets and bowls I used to produce when I first began my business – but I soon knew I was drawn to the techniques of working with glass in a kiln,” said Moira.
With a secondhand kiln, a box of glass and a good book on glass fusing – this was pre-internet days – she never looked back.
She is now well-known in the area for vibrant landscapes and seascapes inspired by hill and coastal meandering.
Her pieces are created in multiple stages with layers of glass, paint and sometimes even leaves and feathers added along the way.
“I’m still excited every time I open the kiln after a firing – I don’t think I’ll ever lose that thrill, to see what alchemy has happened, how colours have changed, how the glass has melted,” she explained.
Moira has been involved in various creative groups in the area over the years, and is currently focused on Origin in Carmarthen and Crafts Alive in Llandeilo.
“These co-operatives are such a great way to have a low-overhead high street presence in these challenging economic times. We all work together to run the shops and make them the successes they are” she explained.
“The Ceredigion Art Trail is also a fantastic way for people to engage with artists and makers and I’m so happy that we can once again throw open our doors and share our studios so people can see what artists do all day!”
Moira guarantees there will be a warm welcome at her studio, the kettle will be on and there’ll be a few giveaways and special sale pieces to say thank you to everyone for their support over the years.
“I can’t quite believe it’s been 30 years – I feel so blessed to wake up every day and be able to spend my time working with glass.
“And of course, I’m happy that so many people also seem to like what I create!”
The trail itself runs from 9 to 22 August.
Full details and opening times can be found on the trail’s website, or pick up a booklet from local shops or cafés.
