Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration, said: “Other Voices Cardigan 2024 has truly been a remarkable event for our community. The festival not only showcased an incredible array of musical talent but also brought a significant boost to our local economy. The influx of visitors from across the globe has highlighted Cardigan as a vibrant cultural hub. We are immensely proud to support an event that celebrates the rich tapestry of music, culture, and friendship between Wales and Ireland. An unforgettable experience.”