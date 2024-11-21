Other Voices Cardigan has reported record attendance figures for 2024.
Running from 31 October to 2 November, festival highlights included performances from Nadine Shah, Bill Ryder Jones, and Fabiana Palladino. St Mary’s Church audiences were treated to an acoustic performance by Manics’ frontman James Dean Bradfield who performed special renditions of classics ‘Motorcycle Emptiness’, ‘A Design for Life’, and ‘Ready for Drowning’. Other Church performers this year included Charlotte Day Wilson, Melys, Victor Ray, and Georgia Ruth.
There were over 15,000 individual event admissions over 100 performances across the weekend, representing a 36 per cent increase on 2023. Visitors from outside Wales also increased by 41 per cent, with music fans coming from Ireland, Italy, New York, Sweden and Germany.
"This year has been another fantastic success," said Dilwyn Davies, CEO of Mwldan, co-producers of the event.
"We’ve celebrated the vibrancy and vitality of the music scenes on both sides of the Irish Sea, and the spirit of our communities. The audience response has been incredibly positive and joyous, and we can't wait to bring everyone together again in 2025."
Other Voices founder Phillip King said: “Cardigan came alive with great music and stimulating and provocative banter when Other Voices came to town this past weekend.
“The event is growing and expanding year on year, attracting more visitors to this beautiful town. It's a real delight to bring Other Voices across the Irish Sea, to collapse between Ireland and Wales and to bring us together in a way that deepens and strengthens every aspect of our relationship".
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration, said: “Other Voices Cardigan 2024 has truly been a remarkable event for our community. The festival not only showcased an incredible array of musical talent but also brought a significant boost to our local economy. The influx of visitors from across the globe has highlighted Cardigan as a vibrant cultural hub. We are immensely proud to support an event that celebrates the rich tapestry of music, culture, and friendship between Wales and Ireland. An unforgettable experience.”