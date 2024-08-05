Llais yr Afon from 9–11 August will celebrate the river Teifi’s past, present and future.
The festival is part of a project celebrating the river’s natural and cultural heritage as well as encouraging its restoration.
West Wales Rivers Trust, Save the Teifi, Small World Theatre and spacetocreate have worked together to develop a new arts and citizen science programme for schools and communities in the lower Teifi valley, with support from Esmée Fairbairn Foundation’s Blue Spaces Programme and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The festival is free and includes children's creative workshops, animation workshops, live music, entry to an exhibition, nature walks, free entry and talks at the Coracle Centre, citizen scientist opportunities and a welcome to Save the Teifi's 'Source to Sea' river relay challenge.
The relay sets off from Llyn Teifi to Poppit Sands over three days. A team of volunteers are walking, cycling and paddling along the river Teifi, collecting water and carrying them to the sea, and visiting communities who are supporting their journey.
Exhibition visitors can see the fine manuscript map compiled by the late Idris Mathias of Cardigan. The map illustrates the natural resources of the lower Teifi valley between Newcastle Emlyn and Cardigan Bay. The original is drawn on a single roll of cartridge paper 16 feet in length and took nearly 17 years to complete, and held at the National Library of Wales.
Idris’ map inspired local pupils during a series of workshops supported by West Wales River Trust to add to the children's knowledge of their river. spacetocreate artists ran visual art workshops and Small World Theatre artists worked with the same pupils at Ysgol Gymunedol Cenarth and Ysgol Llechryd to devise and perform a shadow puppet show for parents. A selection of their work is included in the exhibition.
There will be music from Julie Murphy (voice and shruti box) and Ceri Rhys Matthews (flute) in a concert in Capel Cenarth as part of the festival.
An evolving festival programme is available on Small World Theatre's website, with updates on their social media.