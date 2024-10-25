Romeo a Juliet is coming to Aberystwyth Arts Centre

Ballet Cymru present ‘Romeo a Juliet’ on 6 November at 7.30pm.
Performed to Prokefiev’s famous dramatic score, this is the winner of the Best Large Scale Dance Production at the Wales Theatre Awards.
Intense fighting, passionate duets and universal themes echo through dramatic and lyrical choreography. Exquisite costumes and extraordinary video projections create a world of danger and excitement where two young lovers are caught in an age-old feud.
‘Romeo a Juliet’ features choreography from company directors Darius James OBE and Amy Doughty, and costumes by Georg Meyer-Wiel who has created costumes for some of the world’s leading companies including Rambert Dance Company and Australian Dance Theatre.
Recommended for age 7+ due to some adult (but not graphic) themes referring to fighting/violence, suicide, death and sex
Running time, 120 minutes including the interval.