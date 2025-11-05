“We most often associate Beethoven with bravura works such as his 5th Symphony or the Hammerklavier Sonata but here he is at his most tender and lyrical, Oscar's clear tenor line capturing beautifully the youthful mix of joy in love and pain at separation, sentiments deeply embedded in imagery of hills, clouds, birds, brooks.... Madeleine's realisation of the ever-shifting piano part was a delight – it was hard to imagine it being played better. A good contrast was later achieved in Oscar's selection of five light songs by Arthur Honegger, Petit Cours de Morale, poised and witty. This led to an exuberant final section introduced with panache by Ellie in Madeleine Dring's evergreen Song of a Nightclub Proprietress ('The ashtrays were unemptied, The cleaning unattempted'), and Britten's Highland Balou, Ellie very much at home in the Burns text ('Syne to the Highlands hame to me!') from her native Scotland.