A unique musical event is taking place in Lampeter on Saturday, 2 March.
Maestro Daud Khan, winner of the prestigious Akbar Khan Music Award, and one of very few remaining disciples of Afghanistan’s music legend Ustad Mohammad Omar, as well as the grand master of Indian music Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, will be playing the Rubab and singing Afghan ballads and songs rarely heard in the West.
Rubab is one of the oldest musical instruments originating from Afghanistan. It can be seen in the works of the great ninth century Iranian philosopher and musicologist, Farabi.
The current Rubab makers of Afghanistan are the 10th to 12th generation of Rubab makers in a region, historically referred to as the Grand Khorasan (the land of the rising sun), covering a vast region, from north east of Iran (Khorasan) to the southern regions of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, and north west of Pakistan, surrounding the modern-day Afghanistan.
Rubab, Echoes of Eternity, promises to be an enchanting experience with lasting memories, reflecting the true essence of humanity – companionship
Ustad Daud Khan, who lives in Germany, will be playing only two concerts in the UK, one in London at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) on 28 February, and one in Lampeter!
The reason this highly honoured musician is coming to Lampeter is because Eva Skalla, a World Music entrepreneur for over 40 years, has worked closely with Nava Arts, the Centre for Classical and Regional music of Iran.
Eva invited Fariboz Kiana and his associates to play in Lampeter several years ago, and they really enjoyed the enthusiasm of the audience and the beauty of the countryside.
So, when Fariboz invited Ustad Daud Khan to play in SOAS, he asked Eva if she could arrange a concert in Lampeter also.
Eva approached the Lampeter Music Club and chair Glynis Florence, along with the LMC team, were delighted to arrange this concert as an extra to their winter 23/24 concert season.
Tickets for the 7.30pm concert are available online at lampetermusicclub.org.uk, from The Mulberry Bush, Lampeter or on the door.