SANTA Claus will be returning to Aberystwyth and surrounding villages this weekend in the run-up to the big day.
Light 'Em Up has confirmed that Father Crhistmas will be back in his float and taking a tour of Borth, Tre'r Ddol, Taliesin, Talybont and Llandre on Friday.
No times have yet been confirmed, but more details will be released on the Light 'Em Up Facebook page.
The man in red will then head to Great Darkgate Street in Aberystwyth at 2pm on Saturday.
Joe Wilcox from Light 'Em Up said: "We are sorry we can't fit any more villages in this year but please feel free to travel and meet us at the roadside in the listed ones above.
"We'll be raising money for Borth Carnival and then all other donations in other villages will be donated to Macmillan Cancer support as this charity feels very close to heart amongst the Light 'Em Up team this year.
"If you would like to donate sweets for santa to give out please get in touch with us direct via the page."