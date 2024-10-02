Sarnau Village Hall host Llandjango on 19 October (7.30pm) to raise money for the venue.
The band will play world music, jazz and swing to get your feet tapping!
Tickets cost £5 and are available through the hall committee or Jenny Davies on 07817 457192.
Jenny said: “The event is a new idea for our village hall to raise funds for it and to keep interest in it in the community. “It's sponsored by Noson Allan (Night Out), run by the Arts Council of Wales.
“We've got Llandjango, made up of members from the renowned bands Tacla and The Swingin Nettles.
“The group is local to the area and it's a bilingual performance.
“They have a good following so we hope we'll attract new people to our lovely hall!
“I've noted the postcode, SA44 6QS, to avoid confusion as there are several Sarnau's around the area.”
Llandandjo play well-known tunes and songs from around the world including their own take on traditional Welsh tunes.