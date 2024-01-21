Machynlleth Music is delighted to welcome the collaboration of two outstanding musicians to Y Tabernacle as part of their tour of Wales.
On Thursday, 1 February at 7.30pm, renowned saxophonist Huw Wiggin and pianist Noriko Ogawa present a programme featuring their new album, Rhapsody, which has received glittering reviews.
Ogawa and Wiggin decided to collaborate on an album after meeting on tour in 2018. Debussy’s Rhapsodie pour orchestra et saxophone was the initial inspiration and the pair have commissioned new works by Joseph Phibbs, Iain Farrington and Jennifer Watson.