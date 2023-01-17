Keith Donald, from the legendary Irish band, Moving Hearts, will be crossing the Irish Sea especially to join local poet and playwright Damian Gorman for a unique 1 February event at Machynlleth’s Tabernacl.
Supported by The Tabernacl and by Penrallt Bookshop, Machynlleth, the event has been organised to celebrate St Brigid’s Day and the seasonal festival of IMBOLC.
The two vastly experienced artists will offer an evening of words and music on the themes of healing and protection, negotiating trauma and sewing the seeds of a new season, as we pass from the darkness of winter into the warmer season of spring, new life and growth.
Keith is a renowned saxophone and clarinet player and one of Ireland’s master musicians.
While he is best known for his work with innovative and internationally renowned folk-rock-jazz fusion band Moving Hearts, he has played with some of the biggest names in music, including Gerry Mulligan, Van Morrison, Zoot Sims, Ronnie Drew and Christy Moore.
His contribution to the evening will draw on his one-man show, NewBliss.
This tells the story of his professional life through story, verse, jazz and blues, from his first public performance on BBC Radio at the age of 10 to playing high profile gigs in North America, Africa, and every major city in Europe, and his own struggle with alcohol addiction.
Keith is also a composer for theatre, film and television.
While born and reared in County Down, Damian now lives in Glandyfi, near Machynlleth.
As well as being a poet and playwright, he has been an encourager of writing in others for most of his working life, including at Tŷ Newydd, the National Writers’ Centre of Wales.
Damian’s contributions to the evening will draw on his selected poems and memoir, As If I Cared, and So Young, his rendering of his brother Gerard’s life story.
Keith and Damian have been friends and regular artistic collaborators for more than 30 years.
Among the pieces they have worked on together are the BBC network documentaries Drink Talking and Great Journeys: Mexico, and the short film United, winner of BBC Northern Ireland’s first ever BAFTA.
Their occasional live performances together have included sold-out shows at the Seamus Heaney Homeplace and the Project Arts Theatre.
They have also shared a bill at the National Concert Hall in Dublin, and are delighted to be adding Y Tabernacl, Machynlleth to the list.
The event, The Player and The Poet, is on Wednesday, 1 February at 7.30pm. Tickets are available online at moma.cymru or by calling 01654 703355.