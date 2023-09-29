Experience the soul-stirring magic of Scotland’s traditional fiddle on Tuesday, 10 October (7.30pm) with Ryan Young’s live performance at Cardigan’s Mwldan.
Ryan breathes new life into the rich tapestry of traditional Scottish music and has received international praise for his spell-binding interpretations on the fiddle.
His debut album was recorded with four-time Grammy winner Jesse Lewis, who has worked with the likes of Bela Fleck and Yo Yo Ma.
The record was launched at Feakle Traditional Music Festival in County Clare, accompanied by renowned guitarist Dennis Cahill (Martin Hayes, The Gloaming).
Focusing on traditional Scottish music, Ryan brings new life to very old, often forgotten tunes by playing them in his own way.
His fiddle-playing is brimming with fresh melodic ideas, an uplifting rhythmic drive and a great depth of dynamics and precision.
His sound is very distinctive and takes the listener on an emotional and adventurous journey in any performance.
Ryan holds both a first class honours and a Masters degree from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.
He was twice a finalist in the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Awards and twice a finalist in the prestigious BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of The Year.
He was awarded Up And Coming Artist of the Year at the Scots Trad Awards in 2017, nominated for the Horizon Award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2018 and awarded Folking.com’s Musician of the Year title, also in 2018.