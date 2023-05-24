Securely ranked among Scotland’s most skilled and imaginative contemporary folk acts, Breabach will be performing live at Cardigan’s Mwldan on Wednesday, 7 June (7.30pm), with support from Welsh folk band Vrï.
Breabach unite deep roots in Highland and Island tradition with the innovative musical ferment of their Glasgow base.
Their 17-year adventure has included live performances from Sydney Opera House to Central Park in New York.
They have racked up an impressive array of accolades including five Scots Trad Music Awards, nominations as Best Group in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and European Album of the Year in The Songlines Music Awards. The band are also currently nominated as Best Group in the BBC Scotland Trad awards due to be decided in December 2022.
Breabach show no sign of slowing their creative endeavours with imminent tours and festival appearances across the UK, Europe and the US to mark the release of their seventh studio album Fàs, produced by renowned musician Inge Thompson (Karine Polwart, Hen Hoose, Northern Flyway).
Breabach are Megan Henderson, fiddle, vocals, step dance; James Lindsay, double bass, vocals; Calum MacCrimmon, bagpipes, whistle, bouzouki, vocals; Conal McDonagh, bagpipes, whistle, vocals; and Ewan Robertson, guitar, vocals, cajon.
Vrï shed new light on a vibrant folk tradition that harnesses the raw energy of the fiddle with the finesse of the violin, the beauty of chamber music with the joy and hedonism of a pub session.