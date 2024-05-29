Aberystwyth Community Theatre present The Shake (Speare) Show, an homage to the Bard, with a twist.
At Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 14 and 15 June (7.30pm) step into a weird and whimsical world where timeless tales of the Bard are reimagined, reinvented and in some cases, radically rewritten…
An Aberystwyth Community Theatre spokesperson said: “The Shake (Speare) Show is an irreverent revue of the tales of the Bard. For two nights only his most famous characters go all-out to tell the truth behind their eminent stories.
‘Witness our actors as they attempt to establish who Shakespeare genuinely was.
“Watch the Bard argue with his creations on his death bed and join his protagonists as they congregate at the Pearly Gates.
“The evening offers a mix of classic renditions by the incredible minds of Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, and Victoria Wood alongside new pieces by some of our company members.
“Join Aberystwyth Community Theatre for a wild, wacky, and wonderful ride! Laughter likely - tears guaranteed.”