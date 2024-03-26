Billy Salisbury - aka The Undercover Hippy - has been performing at festivals since 2008, working his way up from a solo singer-songwriter playing in small marquee stages to having a full band of incredible musicians and playing main-stages at some of the UK’s best independent festivals.
The band have been regulars at Glastonbury, Boomtown, Electric Picnic, Eden Festival in Scotland and Beautiful Days, plus many more around the UK and Europe.
The music is best described as politically driven acoustic roots reggae folk-hop, with feel good vibes and a sly sense of humour.
The live show is high energy, interactive, and always leaves the crowd begging for more. Devoted fans travel the length of the UK for shows, audibly singing along with every chorus.
Support act Morgan Elwy makes Welsh Language rock reggae with conscious lyrics rooted deep in peace and positive vibes.
With Support From Morgan Elwy, see The Undercover Hippy at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday, 6 April at 8pm.