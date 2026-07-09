Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau returns this week, bringing four days of live music, community events and
Welsh culture to Meirionnydd.
From Thursday to Sunday, 16-19 July, Sesiwn Fawr will transform Dolgellau into one big festival site, with 130 artists performing across 10 stages, ranging from intimate acoustic sessions to full-scale outdoor performances.
This year’s programme brings together a vibrant mix of well-known names and rising talent from all
over Wales and beyond, reflecting the festival’s long-standing commitment to showcasing new voices
alongside established favourites.
Audiences can look forward to performances from An Dannsa Dub, Raz & Afla, Yoko Pwno, Taff Rapids, Gwilym, Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog, Aleighcia Scott, Ar Log, Steve Eaves, Fleur de Lys, Melin Melyn, Tokomololo, TewTewTennau, Martha Elen, Buddug, Achlysurol, Pys Melyn, and more.
A new development this year is Sesiwn Fawr x Lwcus T showcase at Tŷ Siamas on Saturday evening, shining a light on some of the most exciting new voices in Welsh music.
The late-night event brings together Lleucu Non, Cyn Cwsg, Griff Lynch, and Sywel Nyw - four artists
who have helped define the label’s forward-thinking sound.
Weekend tickets for Sesiwn Fawr 2026 have now sold out.
A limited number remain for Thursday night at St Mary’s Church featuring Dafydd Owain and Eryrod Meirion, and the Sesiwn Fawr x Lwcus T showcase at Tŷ Siamas on Saturday. All shows at The Ship have sold.
As part of the festival’s extended programme on Saturday will be a session for new Welsh speakers along with conversations featuring distinguished politicians, authors, and poets. Activities for families at the park, workshops, food traders and fringe events will also be available for free on Saturday afternoon.
June saw the return of Siop y Sesiwn on Sgwâr Eldon, which sells festival merchandise
designed by Lisa Elin Jones (LE Jones Art).
Visit www.sesiwnfawr.cymru for more, or follow Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau on social media.
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