Renowned theatre company Illyria returns to Cardigan with Twelfth Night.
Let the award-winning company whisk you away with a performance of William Shakespeare’s classic on Thursday, 17 August in the beautiful grounds of Cardigan Castle.
In the mysterious coastal kingdom of Illyria, it’s a man’s world – but not if Viola has anything to do with it! Shipwrecked and washed-up, she must use her quick wit to survive.
Disguising herself as a man, she begins work for Duke Orsino. The lovesick Orsino sends Viola to woo lady Olivia on his behalf, but the disguise is so convincing that Olivia falls for Viola rather than Orsino.
Watch as a tale of romance, revenge, and mistaken identities unfolds with hilarious consequences. It could all end in tears – even if most of them are of laughter!
Running time is approximately two hours and 20 minutes, including a 20-minute interval; suitable for ages eight and up. Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm.