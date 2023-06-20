A storytelling show called Every Time I Close My Eyes, All I See Is You is coming to Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli on Tuesday.
The spoken word show tells four linked stories about love, loss, longing and making new friends.
Sam Freeman, the show’s Yorkshire-born writer and performer said: “The show’s a beautiful mix of storytelling, music and projection – I’ve been told that it’s like a live audiobook but with a whimsical, northern feel.
“The show’s inspiration came from standing in the middle of Chester and waving at someone. They didn’t wave back (turns out they were a complete stranger) which was, of course, mortifying. I started to think what if I’d kept waving, big passionate, confident waves?
“What would happen? Would they wave back? It’s been such a strange few years – we’ve at various points found ourselves distanced, un-distanced, banging pots and pans for heroes.
“I guess I’m a magpie who has collected this all into four, connected stories that I hope will connect and resonate with people.
“Mostly though it’s a show written for the lonely hearted and those in love.”
Sam grew up in Scarborough and trained in York and Utrecht. He has worked for the Stephen Joseph Theatre, York Theatre Royal, Unity Theatre and Theatr Clwyd.
His last play, Floating, about a high-dependency nurse in the NHS, toured nationally, while his last directorial project was Chris Chibnall’s footballing comedy Gaffer for Liverpool’s Unity Theatre. His last storytelling show, Every Little Hope You Ever Dreamed (But Didn’t Want To Mention), toured around the UK in 2022.
Sam said he is “super-excited” to be touring to Pwllheli “because as a child we’d have holidays round the corner in Nefyn and Harlech”.
See the show in Pwllheli on 27 June.