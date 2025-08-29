Wainwright’s Bee Farm brought the first certified organic honey in the world to market, which was also one of the first registered Fairtrade honeys of the world. Working with traditional forest beekeepers from Zambia, Wainwright’s has provided a stable market for thousands of beekeepers and their families for over 40 years - preserving traditional sustainable forest livelihoods and supporting the health of the forest. This is conservation honey. Their trade has sent millions of pounds back to the Miombo forest beekeepers in Zambia. Today, Wainwright’s are one of the biggest bee farms and honey producers in the UK specialising in terroir honeys from different botanical sources and supplying honey to M&S, and other high-end retailers like Waitrose & Fortnum & Mason.