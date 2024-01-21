Highly talented Gwynedd singer-songwriter Al Lewis travels to Ceredigion on Saturday, 3 February (7.30pm).
The Pen Llŷn singer will take to the stage at Mwldan in Cardigan to perform tracks from his acclaimed latest album, Fifteen Years, which recently received a four-star review from MOJO Magazine.
Fifteen Years examines the universal themes of grief and healing through Lewis’s own experience of finally coming to terms with the loss of his father while hoping to help others in similar situations.
He has released multiple albums, won Best Song and Album at the UK Americana Awards (as part of Lewis & Leigh), been nominated for the Welsh Music Prize, and his albums have all spent multiple weeks at number one on the Welsh charts.
Al has performed at iconic events such as Glastonbury, Nashville’s Americana Music Festival, the Philadelphia Folk Festival, Lorient Festival (Brittany) and Celtic Connections in Glasgow.
His recent single, The Farmhouse, is about the impact that second-home ownership is having on rural communities across Wales. It was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Welsh Folk Awards.
Al’s single based upon the Dylan Thomas Christmas story A Child’s Christmas in Wales was the first song sung in Welsh to make it onto the BBC Radio 2 playlist.
His album Te yn y Grug (Tea in the Heather) was a concept choral-folk piece, material from which premiered as part of the hugely successful sell-out musical of the same name at the 2019 Welsh National Eisteddfod.