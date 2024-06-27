Singers will unite in song at Aberystwyth bandstand on 13 July (11am and 2pm) to support the work of WATERAID.
The charity provides much-needed clean drinking water and sanitation to communities throughout the world. Everyone is welcome to this special, free event, but you will be encouraged to donate to WATERAID on the day.
Well-known local choir leader and event organiser Susie Ennals said: "Sing for Water has raised an amazing £1.2m since it was initiated by composer Helen Chadwick just over 20 years ago by organising community singing events throughout the UK.
"Our local choirs raised a fantastic £3,500 at last year's event and I'm grateful for such excellent support. I hope everyone who comes along will enjoy our singing and help us raise even more money towards the wonderful work being done by WATERAID to provide clean water, hygiene and sanitation in some of the world's poorest communities. This year our target is £5,000."
