An award set up by Sir Ian McKellen is open for new applications.
Aberystwyth Arts Centre, which oversees the award, said it was “a great opportunity for young people who are passionate about the creative arts”.
“It provides financial support and recognition for their talent and helps them to achieve their dreams,” a spokesperson said.
When Sir Ian McKellen performed at Aberystwyth Arts Centre in February 2019 for his 80th birthday tour, all the money raised from ticket sales and donations during was kept safe to be used to support the centre’s work with young people.
“In honour of such an inspirational man, and to put this money to good use, we established the Ian McKellen Award for young people,” the spokesperson added.
“Every year, we will award £500 to an individual who shows artistic potential and a deep passion for what they do. The money will help with their studies so the recipient must also have secured a place in a course of study for the upcoming academic year.”
Last year’s recipient was Gruffydd Rhys Evans who had gained a place to study acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA).
In 2022 the winner was violinist Tom Mathias, who said being chosen as the recipient of the Ian McKellen Award 2022 was “a great honour” and marked “a step forward” in his career as a violinist.
The award is open to anyone between 16 and 25 who is passionate about the creative arts and wants to continue their vocational training.
Applications open on Friday, 26 July and close on Friday, 16 August.
Visit Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s website and download the application form or email Laura ([email protected]) to request a copy.