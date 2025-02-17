There is something for everyone at Aberystwyth Arts Centre this half-term.
First up for youngsters is a show described as the naughtiest, funniest, most revolting science show in the world.
Brace yourselves for BBC Gastronaut Stefan Gates’ revolutionary, high-tech, highly-explosive new show, ‘Rude Science’, packed with outrageous science stunts.
On the surface it’s a riot of disgusting experiments built to delight young audiences but under the bonnet it’s a brilliantly-constructed curriculum-driven adventure designed to inspire Britain’s kids with a lasting fascination for science.
Expect enormous bottoms, f*rt machines, snot cocktails, vast whoopee cushions, pee-powered fireworks and ear-wax-oozing mannequins.
Stef is the high-octane presenter of 20 TV series (five for CBBC) and award-winning author of 12 books (including Rude Science). He’s internationally renowned for his world-class science stage shows.
Suitable for ages 5-14+ (younger children are welcome but there’s a lot of noisy, smelly sensory stimulation so parents are the best judges).
Warnings include smells, explosions (well signposted), stage smoke, latex balloons.
Watch ‘Rude Science’ on Thursday, 27 February 2025 at 11.30am or 3pm in the Great Hall at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
There’s something for all ages in the Great Hall on at 7pm on Friday, 28 February.
A St David's Concert has been organised by Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club to raise money for local good causes.
Enjoy three hours of entertainment (including an interval) as Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club present a St David’s Concert with a swathe of local talent in aid of charity.
Compere for the night is Ioan Guile who will introduce performances from Sgarmes, Meibion y Mynydd Choir, Côr ABC, Aberystwyth Silver Band, Ceredigion Music Service Harp Ensemble and a host of other artists.
Please contact Aberystwyth Arts Centre if you have any access needs that will require suitable seating or if you need a designated wheelchair space.