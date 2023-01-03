CRICCIETH’S Starlight Players are busy rehearsing for the return of the annual pantomime.
The Starlight players, an amateur theatre and drama group, will soon be performing their latest annual pantomime in Criccieth memorial Hall.
From January 19 to 22, the group will be performing Snow White.
The show will begin at 7:30pm each night of the week, as well as twice on Saturday 21 January, at 2:30pm and 7:30pm. The final show will take place on Sunday 22 January at 2:30pm.
The Starlight players said: “Snow White is celebrating her 16th Birthday but evil Queen Vileria isn’t happy that her beauty is being surpassed by her young daughter. This panto has everything, mystery, intrigue, betrayal but most of all laughter.
“The Starlight Players Amateur Theatrical Society have been producing quality entertainment in Criccieth since 1974, including pantomimes, plays and musicals. We are members of NODA (National Operatic and Dramatic Association) and have been nominated for and won NODA awards.”
The group’s chairman, Mr Dan May said “We held our first rehearsal after the Christmas break on Wednesday 3 January, and it is looking and sounding great, there are going to be plenty of laughs and singing! Ticket sales are going well so far, but we can always do with more!” In the days leading up to the show, the group is offering the chance to ‘meet the cast’ through a series of Facebook posts detailing the role of each actor in the pantomime, as well as their history in theatre and drama. So far, they have posted about the cast members playing Snow White, Prince charming, the Evil queen’s talking mirror, and the evil queen herself. As well as the cupcake fairy, the dame and more. Tickets for the show are still on sale, and the group said it was offering a 10% discount to groups who purchase more than 10 tickets in the same booking. Tickets can be bought from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/sp/e-pppgkg or through the group’s booking hotline at 0333 666 3366