The group’s chairman, Mr Dan May said “We held our first rehearsal after the Christmas break on Wednesday 3 January, and it is looking and sounding great, there are going to be plenty of laughs and singing! Ticket sales are going well so far, but we can always do with more!” In the days leading up to the show, the group is offering the chance to ‘meet the cast’ through a series of Facebook posts detailing the role of each actor in the pantomime, as well as their history in theatre and drama. So far, they have posted about the cast members playing Snow White, Prince charming, the Evil queen’s talking mirror, and the evil queen herself. As well as the cupcake fairy, the dame and more. Tickets for the show are still on sale, and the group said it was offering a 10% discount to groups who purchase more than 10 tickets in the same booking. Tickets can be bought from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/sp/e-pppgkg or through the group’s booking hotline at 0333 666 3366