A few years ago, Rachel painted the beautiful and detailed map of Tre'r Ddôl and Tre Taliesin, which can be found on the Storifa interpretation hub outside Cletwr. In doing this painting she was determined to include every house and building in the two villages. Recently she has extended her skills to include mural paintings. Her three fascinating murals inside the Dyfi Wildlife Centre bring to life the landscape and wildlife associated with the it. She has also painted large-scale storyboards at Dyfi Distillery at Corris Craft Centre.