Enfys, at Storiel, Bangor until 8 July, features posters, artwork and illustrations by Stuart and Lois Neesham (1972-1976).
Enfys was a print and design studio established in Bethesda in 1972 before moving to Caernarfon Road in Glanadda, Bangor for the next four years.
The exhibition is an overview of the work created during this period including commissioned work for the Gwasg Gee publishing house.
The Enfys printing house was perhaps most famous for their visually striking posters for psychedelic rock gigs that were organised by Bangor University’s entertainment committee during the early ‘70s.
This exhibition provided a glimpse into the rock and pop sub-culture of north Wales.
It is open to the public 11am to 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday.