Strata Florida has a series of events.
On 26 October (10am-4pm) Professor Dafydd Johnston shares his in-depth work on the Welsh poetry connected to Strata Florida, with particular focus on Gruffudd Gryg, Dafydd Nanmor, Hedd Wyn and T. Gwynn Jones. This is suitable for Welsh speakers or advanced learners.
On 1 and 2 November, Dafydd Wyn Morgan returns to Strata Florida with ‘Night Photography: An Introduction’.
On 23 November Jaqcueline Yallop leads a course for creative writing about darkness and its place in our lives. Strata Florida is ideal for exploring darkness due to low light pollution.
A carol concert will be held in St Mary’s Church on Wednesday, 4 December (6pm), with Choirs For Good Aberystwyth members leading the evening.
The evening is open to all who wish to celebrate this time of year. It is free event but donations to The Strata Florida Trust are welcome.