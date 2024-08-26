Strata Florida Walking Festival (28 and 29 September) combines historic landscapes and a pilgrimage to the site’s medieval iconic sculpture.
The festival has been organised by the Strata Florida Trust and the Strata Florida Community Group, with walk leaders from local rambling groups.
The festival aims to celebrate and highlight the special atmosphere of the Strata Florida Cistercian Abbey near Pontrhydfendigaid.
As part of the 2012 Sculpture Cymru exhibition at Strata Florida, sculptor Glenn Morris created a pilgrim on the hill to the east of the abbey. It captured the hearts and minds of locals and visitors to such an extent that when the original pilgrim collapsed on the skyline above the abbey in 2019 there was widespread dismay.
Through crowd funding and a generous donation from the World Monument Fund, the Strata Florida Community Group, with the trust’s help, organised the pilgrim’s return.
Morris’ second Pilgrim was completed in 2022. The following year, a pilgrimage was made to the pilgrim attended by about 50 people.
As the sculpture is on private land, it is only possible to get close with the permission of farmer, Iwan Arch, who will generously allow visitors to walk up to the pilgrim on the afternoon of 29 September.
The weekend includes several walks to different locations, of varied lengths and difficulty. They range from easy walk/walk and talk to energetic and challenging.
The Teifi Pools, Rhos-gelli-gron and Abbey Woods are among the routes to be explored, with the chance to ask questions along the way.
These routes suit all ages and walking abilities.
On Saturday, 28 September there will be a talk by Caradoc Jones – the first Welshman to climb Mount Everest - followed by a Q&A session.
Sunday, 29 sees a special service at St Mary’s Church for walkers before they head off to the pilgrim sculpture. A catering van will provide food throughout the weekend, in addition to tea and cake in Y Beudy after the pilgrim walk.
For more information and to book a place, visit https://www.strataflorida.org.uk/courses-and-events.html.