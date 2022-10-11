Surprise event brings streets of Aber to life
Over 600 local people turned out to watch when Ceredigion artists and young adults took to the streets of Aberystwyth for a surprise event.
As the sun set at around 7.20pm on 22 September, the artists and young adults, accompanied by stilt walkers and mobile sound systems, formed processions along the promenade, carrying and pushing unusual objects including a huge ark, mackerel on sticks, a giant sun sculpture and a trolley filled with fire.
The two processions – representing sun/fire and moon/water – appeared like a strange dream through the drizzle at dusk as they travelled from St Michael’s Church and from the bottom of Constitution Hill.
Meeting outside the bandstand, hundreds of fires were installed along the high tide line. There was a short performance which culminated in original music composed by Welsh beatboxer Mr Phormula, in collaboration with young people, accompanied by a spectacular display of fire and light. The event was organised to celebrate the autumn equinox.
The finale, creatively led by veteran spectacle creator Mandy Dike and her company AndNow, was the culmination of a two-year partnership project between Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Articulture and Boomtown Fair, made with support from Mind Aberystwyth, Meddwl.org and Ceredigion County Council.
The project, AberGêm, supported by Arts Council Wales Connect and Flourish Fund, aimed to support young people and local artists to work together and develop new skills, rebuilding a creative community post-pandemic.
Young artist Megan Elinor, known for her murals around the town, designed and made the sun sculpture with Kaylum Cosgrave.
She said: “AberGêm has been such a huge opportunity. I have worked with the most amazing artists. This project is just what Aberystwyth needs. It has really encouraged everyone to be the best versions of themselves.”
The event was intended as a surprise for the local community. Project manager Kama Roberts said: “There was subtle marketing on social media and around the town as well as an immersive game, designed by the young people, that local people could engage with in the lead up to the event.
“We had a fantastic response from the audience that attended, and there is lots of enthusiasm for similar events in the future.
Those involved are keen to continue developing this kind of activity, and say they feel they have just started!
