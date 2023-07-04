MICHELIN Star Ceredigion chef, Nathan Davies, will kick off proceedings at this year’s Lampeter Food Festival, which takes place later this month.
Since moving the Lampeter Food Festival from the High Street onto the university campus in 1999, the Town & Gown relationship has ensured that the festival has maintained its popularity and is a firm favourite on the Welsh Food Festival calendar.
Celebrating quality Welsh food and drink with a firm focus on ‘local being vocal’, the festival attracts over 10,000 visitors to the town. This year’s Festival is going Back to its Roots at a time when sustainable food and farming has become even more important and echoes the festival’s original brief to showcase the many wonderful local food and drink producers in Ceredigion and the Old Dyfed counties.
Taking place on Saturday, 29 July,this year, the Lampeter Food Festival also explores how the relationships between pasture and plate, veg plot and cooking pot, and people and their community resources are key to closing the loop in sustainable food and farming.
There will be a special Blas Ein Bro feature this year with a dedicated area for Taste of Local producers. And entry is free.
The cookery corner kicks off at 10am with Michelin star Chef, Nathan Davies from SY23 in Aberystwyth.
Nathan will also be promoting his debut book ‘On Fire’.
The cookery line up follows with the Tir Glas Young Chef competition winner, Slow Food Ambassador for Wales Gareth Johns, author and No Dig gardener Stephanie Hafferty, Huw Morgan from Coleg Ceredigion Catering College supported by current catering students, Alex Cook from Sir Gâr, and Gareth Richards from Cegin Gareth.
Additional events in the University Old Hall and Library to inform and inspire include:
OLD HALL
9.00am - 11.00am
Ashley of Dancing Tree Sound is hosting a series of seated Wellness Gong Baths, to relax the body and quiet the mind.
11.30 - 12.15pm
Tir Glas staff members Carwyn Graves and Barny Haughton will host a Q&A session on the future of sustainable food and farming with an update on the Tir Glas developments.
1.00pm – 4.00pm
University departments are hosting The ‘Food Pirates’ charting a course for Sustainable Food Innovation and stirring up recipes for change.
LIBRARY
12.30pm - 4.00pm – Gwerth Gŵlan / The Worth of Wool (presentation by Deborah Mercer at 14:00)
12.30pm - 4.00pm - Special Collection Exhibition - A Feast from Nature
Our Children’s fun corner is located near our Entertainment Marquee where you can choose from a range of musical interludes - line-up here
The official opening is at 12.30pm with special guest Patrick Holden CBE, Founder & CEO, Chair of the Sustainable Food Trust, and local farmer and producer of Hafod cheese.