Mwldan present another varied programme.
Swan Lake is one of the best-loved works in the classical ballet canon. Don’t miss your chance to see the Royal Ballet’s interpretation on Wednesday, 24 April (7.15pm).
Tchaikovsky’s score combines with the evocative imagination of choreographer Liam Scarlett and designer John Macfarlane to heighten the dramatic pathos of Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov’s quintessential ballet classic.
On Sunday, 28 April (6.30pm), Theatr Mwldan Film Society screen the complex and mysterious eco-parable Evil Does Not Exist (12A).
Takumi and his daughter Hana live in Mizubiki Village, near Tokyo. Like generations before them, they live a modest life according to the cycles and order of nature. When residents are informed of a plan to erect a glamping site in their area, they realise the misguided project will endanger the ecological balance of the plateau and their way of life.
On Thursday, 2 May (7.30pm) the fearless, provocative and very funny comedian Ria Lina will performing her stand up show Riawakening at Mwldan.
In the aftermath of a global pandemic, comedian and scientist Ria Lina has had a Riawakening and sees the world differently. In her highly anticipated debut tour, Ria tackles the issues of coming out of a global pandemic, the new normal, divorce, dating in a new digital world, motherhood and what it really means to be a woman today.
Ria is the only Filipina comedian in British stand-up and a hugely admired talent in the comedy industry.
Her extensive list of credits includes Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You?, Mock the Week, Lovestruck High, Richard Hammond’s Brain Reaction, Richard Osman’s House of Games, The Last Leg and Celebrity Mastermind.
The Royal Opera’s sizzling new production of Carmen will be screened at Mwldan on Wednesday, 1 May (6.45pm).
Damiano Michieletto evokes all the passion and heat of Bizet’s score, which features Carmen’s sultry Habanera and the rousing Toreador song. Antonello Manacorda and Emmanuel Villaume conduct an exciting international cast with Aigul Akhmetshina in the title role.
Sung in French with English subtitles.