On Tuesday, 13 December at 7.30pm, West Country folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Seth Lakeman will perform live at Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan.
Seth released his stunning new studio album, Make Your Mark, in November 2021.
Inspiration for the songs on his 11th studio album came from the environment to love, death and self-belief.
Recorded at Middle Farm Studios in Devon and produced by Seth himself, the album was released on his own label, Honour Oak Records.
This year has seen Seth touring, either with the whole band or performances accompanied just by Plymouth singer-songwriter Alex Hart.
Seth was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2005 for Kitty Jay.
It catapulted him into the forefront of the new British folk movement and his follow up was the gold-selling Freedom Fields in 2006.