Kiell, who is coming to Mach on 4 May as part of a UK tour, said: “I've been trying to push the slogan Make Improv Kool Again but apparently that "doesn't have a ring to it". I'm very excited to take Kool Story Bro on tour around the country and bring the audience's stories to life, joined by the best improvisers on the world (it is on, think about it) and some huge special guest hosts from the world of TV.”