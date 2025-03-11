Taskmaster, Ghosts and The Great British Sewing Bee star Kiell Smith-Bynoe is heading to Machynlleth Comedy Festival with his smash hit improvised comedy show, Kool Story Bro.
With an all–star cast of comedians and some very special guests joining him, the show sees the cast taking stories from the audience and turning them into completely improvised comedy scenes.
Fresh from sold-out shows in Edinburgh, London and Brighton, Kool Story Bro spins unscripted sketches out of the audience’s weirdest and wildest anecdotes.
Together with a surprise celebrity co-host, these “world-class improvisers” (Corr Blimey) create a totally unique and utterly ridiculous show from scratch.
Kiell, who is coming to Mach on 4 May as part of a UK tour, said: “I've been trying to push the slogan Make Improv Kool Again but apparently that "doesn't have a ring to it". I'm very excited to take Kool Story Bro on tour around the country and bring the audience's stories to life, joined by the best improvisers on the world (it is on, think about it) and some huge special guest hosts from the world of TV.”
Kiell’s rotating cast of improvisers includes Starstruck favourites Lola-Rose Maxwell and Nic Sampson, Afterlife and Austentatious’s Graham Dickson, Big Boys’ Robert Gilbert, Mock The Week’s Emily Lloyd-Saini, Shadow and Bone’s Anna Leong Brophy, and Taskmaster’s Emma Sidi, with more to be announced.
Previous special guest hosts have included Lily Allen, Jamie Demetriou, Mo Gilligan, Charlotte Ritchie, Mathew Baynton, Rose Matafeo, Julie Adenuga, Guz Khan, and Munya Chawawa.
Kiell is most known for his work in Ghosts, Stath Lets Flats and Man Like Mobeen.
Other television roles include Dreamland, Enterprice, Horrible Histories, Ellie & Natasia sketch show and Friday Night Dinner.
Kiell hosts The Great British Sewing Bee and has appeared on Taskmaster, Would I Lie To You and Celebrity Catchphrase.