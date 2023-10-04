The House with Chicken Legs come to Aberystwyth for three shows this month.
Theatre company Les Enfants Terribles will present the show for children aged nine and up from 18 to 20 October.
Marinka dreams of a normal life, where she can stay somewhere long enough to make friends; but there’s one problem – her house has chicken legs and moves on without warning.
Based on Sophie Anderson’s much-loved novel, the story comes to life with puppets, live music and magic.
The show is funny, thought-provoking and full of life as it deftly navigates the complexities of loss from a whole new perspective.
There will be a post-show talk on the Wednesday, and the Thursday is a relaxed performance, suitable for those with additional access needs. All performances are at 7.30pm.