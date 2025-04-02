A large crowd of people packed into the main section of Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s Great Hall on Saturday, 22 March to see The Mersey Beatles in action.
The Beatles tribute band returned to Aberystwyth to deliver a fun hit-filled show celebrating the Fab Four from Liverpool.
Like John, Paul, George and Ringo, the members of The Mersey Beatles also come from Liverpool and have made a healthy career emulating their Liverpudlian counterparts. They have been performing together for so long now that they have played at the World-famous Cavern Club more times than the original group!
My husband and daughter really wanted to see the show too, but with the arts centre’s strict 12 plus policy in place for this gig, they had to stay at home. I hope they will reconsider this policy for events like this as I know my daughter would have loved it.
However, if they do relent I would probably sit further back because I found that the music in the first half was pretty loud, and I heard a few other people saying the same thing during the interval. However, thanks to someone on security and the arts centre’s great front of house team, I was able to move to a side balcony for the second half of the show – and I was even given a pair of ear plugs. Thank you!
The sound was better for me in the side balcony, but of course, you don’t get as good a view up there. These are minor quibbles though, and I enjoyed hearing hit after hit delivered in style from the fabulous musicians before us.
Mark Bloor (John), Steven Howard (Paul), Craig McGown (George) and Brian Ambrose (Ringo) entertained the crowd and had them singing, clapping and dancing along. What more could you want?
Review by Julie McNicholls Vale.