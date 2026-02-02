Cardigan’s Mwldan present screenings of the prestigious, award-winning production, ‘The Audience’ (PG).
See Helen Mirren’s iconic portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II on the big screen, a performance that famously inspired Peter Morgan’s Netflix phenomenon, ‘The Crown’ and went on to become one of the most-watched NT Live productions.
For 60 years, Queen Elizabeth II met with each of her 12 prime ministers in a private weekly meeting. Through these private audiences, we see glimpses of the woman behind the crown and witness moments that shaped a monarch.
This recording of a live performance can be seen on 26 February (7pm), 5 March (2pm and 7pm), 12 March (7pm), 14 March (3.30pm), 15 March (3.30pm) and 26 March (2pm).
