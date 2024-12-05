Theatr Felinfach’s Welsh Christmas pantomime from 7-14 December sees the Dyffryn Aeron crew face self-serving Mr Ŵr and his assistants who create trouble every year.
But will they meet their match in teacher, poet, editor, master-mariner and temperance campaigner Cranogwen?
Assistance for new Welsh speakers and learners will be available.
Matinee are evening performances are available. Contact the theatre for group bookings of more than 10.
50 Shêds o Santa Clôs will also be at Theatr Felinfach on 17 December.
This Christmassy cabaret will put you in the festive spirit with Rhys Taylor, his band and singers Sara Davies (2024 Cân i Gymru winner) and well-known actor/singer Gwydion Rhys.
The evening is suitable for all and ideal for work, family and friend outings.
You can choose VIP cabaret tickets or auditorium seated tickets.
For tickets and more information visit https://theatrfelinfach.cymru/, call 01570 470697 or visit [email protected]