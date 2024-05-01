Cardigan’s Mwldan screen the National Theatre production of Nye (15) starring Michael Sheen as Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan.
Nye is a surreal and spectacular journey through the life and legacy of the man who transformed Britain’s welfare state and created the NHS. Confronted with death, Nye’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life; from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill.
Nye is on Thursday, 9 May (7pm), Sunday, 12 May (2pm), Sunday, 19 May (2pm), and Thursday, 23 May (7pm).
Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma’s star in Macbeth (12A TBC), screening at Mwldan from 14-21 May.
A couple corrupted by their relentless lust for power have blood on their hands. Witness the gripping tale of greed, murder, deception, and superstition in cinemas for a limited time only. Once you cross the line, you can never turn back.
See Macbeth on Tuesday, 14 May (7.30pm) and 17, 19 and 21 May (7pm).