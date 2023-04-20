Aberystwyth’s Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch will be tour a new production to theatres all over Wales this summer.
Jemima, by Jeremy Turner, is a new play full of song, history and mischief for children aged seven and up about one of the most important women in Welsh history – Jemima Nicholas.
Arad Goch, whose work frequently tours internationally, will be putting the spotlight on the legend from Pembrokeshire – the woman who forced 12 French soldiers to surrender during the 1797 Battle of Fishguard armed with only her pitchfork!
Jemima will tour to 19 theatres all over Wales between 23 May and 8 July. The tour starts at Aberystwyth Arts Centre and finishes at the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff.
The cast is full of new faces, with Nia Elin Rees, Leigh Alexandra, who plays Jemima herself, and Catrin Mai Edwards performing with Arad Goch for the first time.
Gwern Phillips and Niamh Moulton, two actors who have performed in recent Arad Goch productions, complete the line-up.
She said: “I’m very excited to start rehearsals and to play the part of Jemima and find out more about her story.
“It’s a special feeling knowing I’ll be working with such a great cast under Jeremy Turner’s direction, and that we’ll be touring to so many magnificent theatres all over Wales, what an honour!”