Bridget Christie is hot, but not in a good way. She leaks blood, sweats, and thinks that ‘Chris Rock’ is the same person as ‘The Rock’. She cannot ride the motorbike she bought to combat her mid-life crisis because of early osteoarthritis in her hips and RSI in her wrist, and she wonders why there are so many films, made by men, about young women discovering their sexuality – but none about middle-aged women forgetting theirs. Who Am I? Is a menopause laugh-a-minute with a confused, furious, sweaty lady who is annoyed by everything.