Following an incredible 10 years of touring Wales and the world, including performances in New York, Washington DC and Adelaide, the Torch Theatre is delighted to once again bring the story of Ray Gravell to Milford Haven.
‘Grav’ returns on 9 October. During this limited run there will be a special celebration performance on 12 October.
Gareth J Bale reprises the role of Grav in this remarkable one-man show exploring the life and times of one of Wales’ most loved sons, the international rugby player, actor, husband, father and cultural icon Ray Gravell.
Torch Theatre legend and former artistic director, Peter Doran, makes a welcome return to the theatre for this production.
He said: “’Grav’ - the show that refuses to go away! Although I’ve not gone through the figures, it must’ve been seen by well over 10,000 people. In my 40 years of working in theatre I’ve never worked on a show with such an appeal across the board. If you’ve not seen it, come and see what all the fuss is about - you won’t regret it I can assure you.”
Actor Gareth J Bale said: “I’m delighted to be back with ‘Grav’. It’s a show that is close to my heart and even though I’ve performed it many times, it’s always an honour to play Ray and is something that I’m extremely proud of. Not many plays are performed 200 times, but this play has grown and grown since the first performance. ‘Grav’ is a universal story.”
An incredibly well-respected rugby player, having represented Wales and the British Lions across the world, Grav was a Welsh icon both on and off the rugby pitch: a man with a life packed full of stories that deserve to be heard once more…
The show returns to the Torch Theatre with performances on Wednesday, 9 October (7.30pm) Thursday 10 October (2.30pm and 7.30pm), Friday, 11 October (7.30pm) and Saturday, 12 October (Main House) at 7.30pm.
To book your tickets or for further information, contact 01646 695267 or visit torchtheatre.co.uk.