Tregaron is preparing to host its annual rock festival this weekend with a jam-packed line-up on offer.
Three venues there will host a day of music on Saturday, 20 May, from 1pm onwards.
Musicians Martyn Geraint, Blodau Papur, Tecwyn Ifan and Moniars will perform on the main square, between 1pm and 5pm.
The festivities will then move on to the bowling club between 5.30pm and 7.30pm with Band Pres Llareggub and Dafydd Pantrod a’r band.
The evening will finish at a marquee in the rugby club with all tickets sold out for the event.
Meinir Gwilym a’r Fand, Mellt and Yws Gwynedd will perform in the tent from 7.30pm until late.
The main square outside the Talbot will be closed from 8pm on Thursday, 18 May until 2pm on Sunday, 21 May, with the A485 partially closed from Sgwar Fach up to the rugby club junction from 12pm Saturday until 9am Sunday.