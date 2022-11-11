Trio to delight audience
Rhosygilwen Mansion will host a concert from Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival on Sunday, 20 November (2.30pm) with Trio Anima.
In addition to music by Bax, Debussy Dowland and Sally Beamish Trio Anima will give the first performance of Ayre, a new work by Nathan James Dearden.
Trio Anima came together at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 2006 and have been delighting audiences with their distinctive combination of flute, viola and harp ever since. They enjoyed early success in competitions and have recorded a CD on the Tŷ Cerdd label.
Flautist Matthew Featherstone is principal flautist of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales. Rosalind Ventris is one of the most sought after violists in Europe having won five prizes at the Lionel Tertis International Viola Competition and Anneke Hodnett is an Irish harpist touring internationally as a chamber musician and orchestral harpist.
Nathan James Dearden is an award-winning music creator, whose work regularly features in concerts across the UK and overseas. His music has been broadcast on BBC Radio 3, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, Resonance FM, RTÉ lyric FM, S4C and Soho Radio and also released on NMC Recordings and Delphian.
Nathan said: “Ayre explores the often complex and contradicting history of the music form that takes this name. This work weaves fragments of Dowland’s synonymous Lachrimae of the 16th-century with the often unceasing rhythmic flow of a more urban sensibility.”
Tickets for the concert are £18 with reductions for children and young adults and available from the festival website.
