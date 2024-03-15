THE writer and director of the 90s cult classic Twin Town will be in Aberystwyth on Saturday evening, hosting a question and answer session to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary.
Twin Town catapulting Welsh cinema into the mainstream back in the late 90s. It was the film that spot lit Rhys Ifans as a unique talent and it showed a side of Welsh culture rarely portrayed on screens big or small.
Bryn Cartwright (William Thomas) a wealthy roofing contractor, rugby club chairman and local kingpin rules the roost until Fatty Lewis (Huw Ceredig) a local handyman falls off a ladder on a Cartwright job.
Fatty’s twin junkie grandsons, Julian (Llyr Ifans) and Jeremy (Rhys Ifans) who are not in fact twins –attempt to procure compensation from Cartwright, who refuses to pay up.
The doped-up Julian and Jeremy then inflict anarchy not only on Cartwright and his family but on anyone they encounter whilst Terry (Dougray Scott) and Greyo (Dorian Thomas), two local policemen employ their own dubious peacekeeping methods as events spiral out of control.
Bafta nominated, the film is now 25 years old and to mark the occasion, writer and director, Kevin Allen is touring around Wales hosting an in-person Q&A following a screening of the classic movie.
A special screening and Q&A with Kevin Allen will also be held at Theatr Mwldan on Friday, 22 March, from 7pm.