Voting has closed and there is an anxious wait to see if Tywyn’s Magic Lantern has won BIFA’s Cinema of the Year Award – but people don’t have to wait alone.
The venue, one of five nominees for the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) inaugural Cinema of the Year award, will host a party this Sunday, when the winner of the award will be announced.
“Sadly we can't all go to the BIFA Awards Cermony but we think making the top five independent cinemas in the UK deserves a celebration,” a Magic Lantern spokesperson said.
“We would like to invite everyone who voted for us to join the team to celebrate our nomination and hopefully, keep updated with Sara and Ella, our people on the ground, live from the ceremony.
“Maybe we'll win Cinema of the Year, maybe we won't but we will have a great night of celebrating our sucess either way.
“It's completely free, please join us and let's raise a glass to our wonderful Magic Lantern.
“Sunday, 30 November, 7.30pm - join us for our Award Night Party! All invited!”
